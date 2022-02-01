Green Initiatives at Major Ports of India under MIV 2030

Indian ports sector has been striving to cut down pollutions and emissions. The MIV 2030 has laid down certain targets that ports may strive to achieve in a bid towards green and sustainable infrastructure development and operations and maintenance at ports. Prime Minister has also given commitments for net zero achievements by 2070 and to achieve that use of renewable energy has to be targeted beyond 60% of the requirement, carbon emissions to be reduced substantially and carbon intensity is to be reduced.

Ministry of Ports, shipping and waterways has exhorted the major ports to undertake greening of port initiatives so that their environmental performance can be improved. “The green port initiatives include acquisition of equipment for monitoring environmental pollution, setting up of sewage/ waste water treatment plants, setting up of garbage disposal system for ports and ships, developing shore reception facility for wastes from ships, setting up projects for energy generation from renewable energy sources, providing shore power to ships at berths, creating Oil Spill Response (Tier-1) capabilities at all ports, taking actions to improve harbour water quality, inclusion of sustainable practices in terminal design, development and operation, increasing green cover within port premises etc.” was stated by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Lok Sabha on 5th August 2021.

Today Hon’ble Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed all major ports, IWAI and CSL for their initiatives related to greening of their operations to achieve targets related to environmental performance as per MIV 2030. Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary Shipping was also present during the review.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:30 AM IST