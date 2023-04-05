Green FDI can help achieve 2030 SDGs - Dr Praveer Sinha, Chairman - CII WR

“Green Foreign Direct Investment is clearly playing an important role in the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and the positive benefits they achieve are vital to the goal of achieving a better and sustainable future for all. It is clear that Green FDI’s presence in sustainable development is not going to slow down any time soon, given the high acknowledgment of the benefits it brings to host countries, as well as the new incentives that have been implemented to encourage it,” said Dr Praveer Sinha, Chairman - CII Western Region and CEO & MD, the Tata Power Company Limited. He also added that issuance of green bonds will help India gain international prestige and participation will be more diversified through transparent public standards and specific selection criteria for green projects. Dr Sinha was speaking at CII Regional Annual Meeting ~ exclusive session on ‘Future of FDI: Achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 2030'.

Sunil Kumar, Chairman, CII WR Sub-committee on International Trade and Investment and President, Henkel India said, “We live in times of transformation and change - for planet and people. It is more important than ever that we act now. We must look at uncertainty as opportunity and challenge as chance. We must own our responsibility and be a leading force for good."

Malini Dutt, Director Trade and Investment - India, Investments NSW said, “India has cut subsidies and increased taxes on fossil fuels (petrol and diesel) turning a carbon subsidy regime into one of carbon taxation. This has significantly increased petrol and diesel prices while reducing annual CO2 emissions. But there is still a long way to go with potential large gains still to be reaped from the reform of coal pricing and further reform of petroleum pricing policies. Overall, the move towards substantial carbon taxation combined with India’s ambitious solar power program suggests that India can make substantial contribution to the forthcoming Paris negotiations on climate change.”