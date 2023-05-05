Graduation degree distribution ceremony of batch 2019-2022 at SICS

The Degree Distribution Ceremony (Convocation) of BMS, B.com (A & F) and B.Com (B & I) courses of the 2019-2022 batch of Sasmira’s Institute of Commerce and Science (SICS) was held on 3rd May 2023. These courses are affiliated to University of Mumbai. Students along with their parents were present for this highly awaited day with great enthusiasm. Present during the ceremony were 130 students and their parents the - President – SASMIRA- Mihir Mehta, Council Members- of SASMIRA, and Senior Director SASMIRA Dr. Ashok Tiwari.

Dr. Ritu Bhattacharyya - Principal SICS presided over the function. In their interaction with the students the dignitaries encouraged the students to be good human being first and to progress in their life through hard work and dignity.

It was a day of great pride for the parents who expressed their thanks and gratitude to the college authorities. It was a moment of joy for every one, the parents, students, teachers and the management of SICS.