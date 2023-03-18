 Governing Council Meeting of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre held
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryGoverning Council Meeting of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre held

Governing Council Meeting of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre held

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 01:59 AM IST
article-image

The 17th Governing Council Meeting of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre was held from March 15 to 17, 2023 in Singapore, hosted by the Singapore Government. The Council Meeting was attended by the governors/ representatives of the 21 ReCAAP Contracting Parties. The Council Meeting was conducted from March 15-16, 2023 and an open session together with external participants from two aspiring states and 12 organisations/ maritime stakeholders was held on 17 March 2023. The Council noted the presentation made by the Centre on the situation of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia for the year 2022. There were 84 incidents in 2022, which comprised 83 incidents of armed robbery against ships and one piracy incident involving a fishing boat, a 2% increase compared to 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shalabh Goel takes over as Senior Deputy General Manager of Western Railway

Shalabh Goel takes over as Senior Deputy General Manager of Western Railway

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Gandhi lose his membership or suspension ?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Gandhi lose his membership or suspension ?

Governing Council Meeting of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre held

Governing Council Meeting of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre held

Rohini Rawat and Ram Nihal join IREDA Board as Independent Directors

Rohini Rawat and Ram Nihal join IREDA Board as Independent Directors

Cosmos Bank Chairman CA Milind Kale appointed as Co-opted Member of Maharashtra Urban Cooperative...

Cosmos Bank Chairman CA Milind Kale appointed as Co-opted Member of Maharashtra Urban Cooperative...