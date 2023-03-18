Governing Council Meeting of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre held

The 17th Governing Council Meeting of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre was held from March 15 to 17, 2023 in Singapore, hosted by the Singapore Government. The Council Meeting was attended by the governors/ representatives of the 21 ReCAAP Contracting Parties. The Council Meeting was conducted from March 15-16, 2023 and an open session together with external participants from two aspiring states and 12 organisations/ maritime stakeholders was held on 17 March 2023. The Council noted the presentation made by the Centre on the situation of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia for the year 2022. There were 84 incidents in 2022, which comprised 83 incidents of armed robbery against ships and one piracy incident involving a fishing boat, a 2% increase compared to 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)