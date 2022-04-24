Gopi Birla Memorial School holds Gandhi Jayanti Competition; congratulates winners

Gopi Birla Memorial School congratulated the winners of the Inter School Gandhi Jayanti Competitions held last year in 2021-22.

Prisha Surana - Second Prize - Grade 5 and Shubhan Gupta - Second Prize - Grade 6 for recitation of Poems in Hindi. Vihaan Jain - Third Prize - Grade 2 for Elocution: English. Yati Khanna - Special Prize - Grade 7 for Essay Competition, Archisha Choudhary - Special Prize - Grade 8 and Vivaan Bhimani - Special Prize - Grade 9. Participation Certificates and a Flair Student Kit were given to 14 more students.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:25 PM IST