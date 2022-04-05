Gopi Birla Memorial School bid farewell to students of Grades 10 and 12 (Batch 2021-22), and wished them a successful life ahead. The farewell was well attended by 140 students of Grades 10 and 12 and they looked stylish as they walked the ramp and answered eloquently in the question answer round to earn their crowns, by the principal Dr. Veena Srivastava and Vice Principal Madhu Wadke.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:04 PM IST