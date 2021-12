Gopalbhai Tandel, President, Daman Hoteliers Association, paid a courtesy call on Dr. Tapasya Raghav, the new Collector of Daman and Mohit Mishra, the Deputy Collector of Daman, presented a bouquet of flowers and congratulated both the officers for their new responsibilities.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:56 PM IST