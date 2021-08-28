Gopal and Lakham Tandel congratulate Praful Patel for completion of 5 years as Administrator

Daman Hotel Association President Gopal Tandel (Miramar) and Wine Merchant Association President Lakham Tandel presented a bouquet with congratulations and greetings to Union Territory Daman Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli Administrator Praful Patel for completing 5 years as Administrator. Meanwhile, Gopal Tandel (Miramar) and Lakham Tandel lauded the development work done in the state by Administrator Praful Patel and wished for similar development in the future.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:13 AM IST