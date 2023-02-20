Golden Moment for Indian Sports: Odisha CM inaugurates Sports Facilities after Legends

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the second campus of KISS DU and various sports stadiums in both KIIT and KISS campuses.

The second campus has been built at Rs 100 Cr, housing academic buildings, a large library and hostels for 3000 girls and as many boys. The programme was attended by ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka and BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, among others.

The sports facilities inaugurated by the CM included the Rs 500 Cr Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium; Dilip Tirkey Hockey Stadium; Abhinav Bindra Indoor Shooting Range; Rahul Bose Rugby Stadium; Debasish Mohanty and Shiv Sundar Das Cricket Stand; Viswanathan Anand Chess Hall; Leander Paes Tennis Stadium; Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium; Amiya Mallick Athletic Stand; Shrabani Nanda Athletic Stand; Minati Mahapatra Cycling Velodrome; Pramod Bhagat Badminton Indoor Hall and Sradhanjali Samantaray Football Stadium.

All these legends except Anand and Bindra (who were present virtually) were present on the occasion and participated in a seminar on the sidelines of the event. They hailed the efforts of Dr Samanta, saying his decision to name the sporting facilities after the sporting legends in a university is unique. Odisha Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna also was present on the occasion.

“We have set an example for others by naming the sports facilities after the sporting legends. This is a historic occasion for all of us. No other place in this country has so many sporting facilities named after so many sportspersons,” the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta said, expressing his gratitude to the CM for inaugurating the sporting facilities.

