GM/WR & CR conducts inspection of Indore station & Indore Coaching Depot of Ratlam division

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Western & Central Railway conducted inspection of Indore Railway Station and Indore Coaching Depot of Ratlam Division on 4th March, 2022. GM Lahoti took stock of the various passenger facilities at the station during the course of inspection of Indore station. Lahoti was accompanied by Vineet Gupta - Divisional Railway Manager alongwith senior officers of Ratlam Division.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Lahoti inspected the Waiting Hall, Ultra Medical Self Check Plus Kiosk, CCTV control room and other passenger facilities at Indore station. Thereafter, GM inspected the different quality units at Indore Coaching Depot and the maintenance works being undertaken. He also reviewed the various ongoing projects and development works in the Division with senior officers and directed them to expedite the pace of works. General Manager also met Hon'ble MP Shankar Lalwani and other local public representatives.

Thakur further stated that GM interacted with media representatives and informed that in the recent budget, sufficient funds have been allocated for the ongoing projects in the division, due to which Dahod - Indore new line, Mhow - Khandwa Gauge conversion and other rail projects will get momentum.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:38 PM IST