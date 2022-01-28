GM - WR unfurls the national flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day

The 73rd Republic Day of our nation was celebrated on Western Railway by unfurling the National Flag by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway. GM also inspected the ceremonial parade at WR HQs at Churchgate and took salute of the march-past. Kansal addressed the gathering by extending his greetings of this solemn occasion to the Railwaymen and their families. At the start of the function, General Manager Alok Kansal was welcomed by P C Sinha – Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway. Tanuja Kansal – President of Western Railway’s Women Welfare Organization along with Principal Heads of Departments and other senior railway officers were also present on this occasion. Various celebrations were held over Western Railway on the occasion of Republic Day to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, speaking on this occasion, General Manager Kansal appealed the Railway employees to inculcate the noble principles enumerated in the Tenets of Philosophy as well as the parameters incorporated in the Quality Charter in their daily working, diligently & effectively.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:30 AM IST