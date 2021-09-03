GM WR reviews progress of various ongoing developmental works during inspection of Bhavnagar Division

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway visited Bhavnagar Division recently to attend the meeting with Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railway. During his three day visit, General Manager Kansal also conducted inspection of Somnath & Bhavnagar stations, took stock of the passenger facilities and inspected the catering stalls, passenger waiting rooms, drinking water facilities, Divyang toilets, booking offices, other passenger amenities as well as overall cleanliness of station premises. GM directed the officials to augment the passenger facilities for their better convenience. He also reviewed the various ongoing development works in the division.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:03 AM IST