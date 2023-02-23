GM WR releases 6th edition of Disaster Management Plan-2023

Disaster Management revolves around Preparedness, Mitigation and Response. The Disaster Management Act of 2005 defines Disaster Management as an integrated process that is necessary for the prevention of the threat of any disaster, reduction of risk of any disaster or its consequences, readiness to deal with any disaster, promptness in dealing with a disaster, assessing the severity of the effects of any disaster, rescue and relief and rehabilitation and reconstruction. All this is possible if all the agencies involved coordinate timely, effectively and efficiently. As per the recommendations of High-level Committee on Disaster Management in 2003, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Disaster Management Act 2005, upgradation of the Disaster Management Plan (DMP) is mandatory for achieving a coordinated result in rescue and relief operations. On 21st February, 2023, Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway released the sixth edition of Disaster Management Plan 2023 at WR Headquarters at Churchgate. The DMP covers the aspects of relief, rescue and restoration.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the DMP states the actions to be taken based on the warnings of natural disasters, those in the aftermath of a disaster and steps required to provide prompt and effective relief to affected people. The new chapters/topics covered in the 6th edition of the DMP as per the latest guidelines of Railway Board are, the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s 10-Point Agenda, SOP for Fire Prevention, COVID Guidelines and Vulnerability Atlas. The DMP will be handy to guide various Department Officials in preparedness along with the help of relevant Central and State agencies to respond to the challenges faced during different types of disasters timely, effectively and efficiently.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)