GM WR interacts with the representatives of passenger association

Samajik Samarsatha enumerated in the Tenets of Philosophy aims to unite all sections of the society. It enumerates that Railway officials represent the face of Government and should take all possible efforts to enhance the travelling experience of passengers. In compliance to this principle, Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway held a meeting with the representatives of various passenger associations on 28th January, 2022. This meeting was attended by almost 26 representatives of various Association, Organization and Industries.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a special felicitation function was organized by Western Railway in co-ordination with Bhartiya Rail Pravasi & Welfare Association. General Manager Alok Kansal felicitated these associations and appreciation letters were presented to them for their commendable efforts in donating various passengers amenity related facilities to railway stations.

Kansal in his address mentioned about the various developmental works undertaken in Mumbai suburban section to improve the infrastructural and passenger amenities. A small presentation was shown covering number of passenger amenities, safety & mobility works on Mumbai suburban section. GM explained the Tenet of Rashtra Pratham, Sarvada Pratham being followed by him. Kansal expressed his gratitude and also thanked all donors & representatives of Bhartiya Rail Pravasi & Welfare Associations for the noble deeds of donating such beneficial amenities for the convenience of passengers. GM also appealed all the members present to come forward and donate generously for further improvements in passenger amenities. He also urged them to contribute in providing best healthcare facilities to Jagjivan Ram Hospital of Western Railway.

Thakur stated that all the members expressed their satisfaction regarding the various works done for improvement in Mumbai Suburban section & expressed their gratitude. Kamlesh Shah - President and Shiv Kanodia - Vice President of Bhartiya Rail Pravasi & Welfare Association with other representative of Association, Organization and Industries attended the meeting.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:34 AM IST