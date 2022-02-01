GM WR inaugurates the newly constructed sports academy building at Mahalaxmi Sports Complex

Western Railway is surging ahead by following the principles enumerated in the Tenets of Philosophy, which serves as the driving force of our thoughts & actions. In this very direction, upholding the philosophy of Rashtra Pratham Sarvada Pratham, Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurated the newly constructed Sports Academy Building at Mahalaxmi Sports Complex on 24th January, 2022. Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization (WRWWO) was also present and graced the occasion. This building consists of various facilities & amenities for the benefit of Sportspersons during their training & practice sessions.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, at the outset, General Manager - Alok Kansal inaugurated the newly constructed Sports Academy Building at Mahalaxmi. The functioning of bowling machines was demonstrated by the Women Cricketers. This Building spanning an area of 1520 sqm has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 6.40 crore. Thereafter, GM interacted with the Arjuna Awardees as well as the Captains & Coaches of various teams representing Western Railway. In his address, GM Kansal applauded and appreciated the outstanding performance by the sportspersons in various discipline of sports. He motivated them to achieve higher targets and conveyed his best wishes for their upcoming tournaments. The sportspersons offered their gratitude and thanks to Kansal for taking keen interest in promotion of sports and providing better facilities.

Thakur stated that the Sports Academy Building is equipped with facilities and amenities such as Weight Lifting Room, state-of-the-art Indoor Cricket facility with bowling machines, Recreation Rooms, Rooms for Sportspersons and a huge dining hall having a capacity for approx 70 persons.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:35 AM IST