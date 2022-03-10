GM - WR felicitates WR employee who won gold medal at ISSF Shooting World Cup

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Anil Kumar Lahoti – General Manager of Western & Central Railways felicitated the WR employee, Ruchita Vinerkar who was part of the Indian Women’s team which participated in the ISSF Shooting World Cup held at Cairo, Egypt and won the gold medal in 10 meter Air Pistol event defeating Germany.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Lahoti congratulated Vinerkar for her outstanding feat and also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming events. As a token of appreciation and recognition of her accomplishment, Ruchita Vinerkar has been rewarded with Out of Turn Promotion by GM, including three increments. Further, she was also presented with Cash award for her incredible performance. Vinerkar works in the Mechanical Dept. of Western Railway’s Mumbai Division. She took up shooting from her school days at the age 12. She has won several medals at National levels since 2008. In 2016, she won Individual Bronze medal at the Asian Airgun Championships at Iran. She was also part of the Indian Railways team which represented the World Railways Shooting Competition in 2016 held at France, which won the overall Championship. The Gold medal win at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 is indeed a proud moment not only for Ruchita but also for Western Railway as well as Indian Railways.

WR has always encouraged its sportspersons to create a niche in their respective fields with their performances & achievements.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:25 PM IST