GM - WR & CR releases Western Railway’s Wall Calendar for 2023

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 09:47 AM IST
Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western & Central Rly released the Wall Calendar of Western Railway alongwith Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, in the presence of all Principal Head of Departments and senior officers of WR while the Divisional Railway Managers of all six divisions were present through video conferencing.

Western Railway’s Wall Calendar 2023 is based on the theme & colour scheme of India’s G20 Presidency. The Calendar showcases, the vibrancy of Western Railway, with which it offers services to its esteemed passengers for an enhanced rail travel experience. It portrays the progressive vision of the Railways. India's first world class station building of Gandhinagar Capital takes the centre stage at the mast head. The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express train and the AC EMU local on the either sides, represents the new face of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. These ‘Made in India’ trains are an epitome of class & comfort and its popularity is increasing day by day. The photo of POD concept retiring rooms is an apt addition to sum up this combination of comfort & convenience. The Calendar has been designed keeping in mind the progress of not just Western Railway, but also that of Indian Railways. It highlights the unflinching commitment by Railways to provide its passengers a comfortable, convenient and safe travel experience.

