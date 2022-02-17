GM – WR & CR conduct inspection of Bhuj Station & Bhuj Coaching Depot

Anil Kumar Lahoti - General Manager of Western & Central Railway conducted extensive inspection of Bhuj railway station as well as Bhuj Coaching Depot of WR’s Ahmedabad Division on 12th February, 2022. Lahoti was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager alongwith senior officers of Ahmedabad Division.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Anil Kumar Lahoti inspected Bhuj station and reviewed the upkeep & maintenance of passenger amenities at the station as well as the progress of various passenger amenities works. GM inspected various key parameters of passenger conveniences at Bhuj station such as Escalators, Lifts, Concourse Hall, VIP lounge, AC Waiting Hall as well as Ladies Waiting hall, cleanliness of Toilets & Divyang Toilets. He also conducted inspection of catering stalls and checked the Expiry date of products, quality of food, No Bill No Payment board, billing machines, etc. Thereafter, GM Lahoti visited Bhuj Coaching Depot for inspection. He inspected various ongoing activities related to maintenance, safety & good works being done. GM was briefed about technological improvements undertaken like water filling modification, FIBA modification etc.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:12 PM IST