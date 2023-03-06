GM WR conducts inspection of Carriage Repair Workshop, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi EMU Workshop

Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway conducted an extensive inspection of Carriage Repair Workshop, Lower Parel & Mahalaxmi EMU Workshop on 3rd March, 2023. GM was accompanied by several Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central and senior officials of Headquarters as well as both the Workshops.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the visit to Carriage Repair Workshop, Lower Parel, GM Misra visited various sections of the Workshop, where maintenance of coaches of long-distance trains are undertaken. GM also reviewed the training facilities and appreciated the various new initiatives taken by the Workshop for improving the maintenance facilities. Thereafter, a presentation was done by Chief Workshop Manager, Lower Parel detailing the performance of the Workshop.

Thakur further informed that GM Misra also visited Mahalaxmi EMU Workshop which carries out Periodic Over Hauling (POH) activities of EMU local trains of Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban section. Chief Workshop Manager, Mahalaxmi welcomed General Manager, all the railway officials and assisted them during the inspection. GM Misra visited the Brake section, Traction Motor section, Bogie repair, Inspection line, etc. At Mahalaxmi Workshop, the Pantograph Test Bench as well as the rehabilitated Fire Hydrant Plant was inaugurated.

At both the Workshops, Misra interacted with the staff and enquired about their welfare. He also discussed about various aspects of working & maintenance practices being followed at both the Workshops. He appreciated the working of the staff & encouraged them to continue with the good work. While appreciating the good & innovative works being done by the Workshop and its staff, he also emphasized on increasing the technical competence of the staff, the quality of the maintenance, working with safety & to increase the output of the Workshops. GM also interacted with the representatives of recognized Unions and took a direct stock of their demands for additional facilities and service matters.