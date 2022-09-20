GM WR administers Swachhata pledge to commence the “Swachhata Pakhwada”

“Swachhata Pakhwada” is being observed over Indian Railways from 16th to 30th September, 2022 & on 2nd October, 2022 in accordance with Prime Minister’s clarion call of “Swachh Bharat Mission’’. In continuation to this nationwide decision, Western Railway launched various cleanliness activities to spruce up its premises. Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-Charge) of Western Railway inaugurated the fortnight-long campaign by administering the Cleanliness Pledge (Swachchta Shapath) on 16th September, 2022.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign primarily focuses on the cleanliness of station premises, trains, railway tracks, railway offices, colonies, Workshops, Coaching Depots and Hospitals ensuring tangible improvement in cleanliness. The Swachchta Pakhwada from 16th to 30th September, 2022 & 2nd October, 2022 is an opportunity for Railways to showcase their efforts in trying to maintain cleanliness of the highest order in trains, stations, surrounding areas, Railway Colony, Schools and Railway Hospitals. This campaign which is spread over 15 days, deals with 15 different themes on cleanliness such as Swachh Awareness, Swachh Station, Swachh Train, Swachh Tracks, Swachh Premises, Swachh Depots/Institutes, Swachh Railway Colonies/Hospitals, Swachh Toilets, Swachh Neer, Swacch Pantry, No Plastic Day and Swachhata Competition. The Pakhwada will culminate with Swachhata Shramdaan on 2nd October, 2022, commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji. The first day of this campaign was initiated with the administering of the Swachhata Shapath by GM Prakash Butani to all Principal Heads of Departments and other Officers/Staff of Western Railway Headquarter.

Banners, Posters, digital banners are displayed at stations & offices. Announcements and Jingles are being played through PA systems and digital screens on stations and trains. Similarly, the Pledge was also administered in all Divisions of W. Rly by the respective Divisional Railway Managers and at Railway Workshops by Chief Workshop Managers, with active participation by all officers and staff.