GM WR administers Swachhata pledge to commence the “Swachhata Pakhwada”

“Swachhata Pakhwada” is being observed over Indian Railways from 16th to 30th September, 2021 & on 2nd October, 2021 in accordance to Prime Minister’s clarion call of “Swachh Bharat Mission’’. In continuation to this nationwide decision, Western Railway launched various cleanliness activities to spruce up its premises. Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurated the fortnight-long campaign by administering the Cleanliness Pledge (Swachhata Shapath) through a webinar on 16th September, 2021. On this occasion, GM Kansal interacted with all the officers & asked them to start with the Swachhata campaign beginning from their own homes. He reiterated the famous quote of Bapuji – “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:14 AM IST