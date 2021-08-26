GM, Western Railway interacts with passengers in running train for their valuable feedback & suggestions

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway while travelling in Okha – Mumbai Superfast Special train, interacted with the passengers in the running train and took their valuable feedback regarding passenger convenience related services & also noted major suggestions to improve the services.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 21st August 2021, GM undertook surprise inspection of Train No. 02946 Okha – Mumbai Superfast Special train and during the journey, also interacted with passengers from all classes. He discussed with the passengers about the problems faced by them during the train journey and also took feedback about the cleanliness in the coaches, toilets, regarding the behaviour of the railway employees, etc. Several passengers mentioned that there has been a tremendous change in the experience of travelling in trains over the years. Passenger amenities have improved significantly, especially cleanliness inside trains, toilets, AC cooling, etc. While interacting with the passengers, some suggestions related to improvement in provision of wheelchair were given, taking cognizance of the suggestion, Kansal immediately resolved the same and detailed instructions were given. Kansal also informed, in case of any grievances during train journey, passengers may call the Helpline no. 139 for immediate redressal.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Senior Western Railway sports officer held for forgery

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:58 AM IST