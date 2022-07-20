GM, South Western Railway felicitates Freedom Fighters and Flags Off Bike Rally

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration various events are organized across the country to remember the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

As a part of the same, Railway Protection Force arranged a function for felicitation of Freedom Fighters, flagging of Bike Rally on July 18, 2022 at Rail Soudha, General Manager’s Office, Hubballi.

During these celebrations, RPF/South Western Railway has so far conducted planation of 3500 saplings at various railway stations, conducted Jal Seva to the travelling public at 37 stations, Cleanliness drive conducted in 37 stations engaging 550 RPF staff, Run for unity conducted and covered 5200 Kms through 550 staff. Apart from the above band display conducted at all important railway stations across the divisions and a Video wall depicting various initiatives to ensure their safety and security is being screened. A bike rally was organized across Zone covering 75 stations drawing 05 bikers from each division. Yesterday, this rally comprising of 15 bikers reached Rail Soudha.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager felicitated two Freedom Fighters namely Ningayya.D.Sisambarimath and Basvanthappa. M.Madivalar of Dharwad District along with 02 Indian Police Medal (IPM) awardees namely I.H. Handral Retd. Head Constable (RPF) and Shaji Mathew, Retd. Inspector (RPF) and flagged off the RPF motorcycle rally to New Delhi via Secunderabad.

Speaking on the occasion Alok Kumar, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner/SWR informed about various events conducted by RPF/SWR during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. P. K. Mishra, Additional General Manager/SWR, Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager/Hubballi and other Principal Head of the Departments of South Western Railway have attended the function.