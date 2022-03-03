GM Sanjeev Kishore conducts annual inspection of Mysuru Division on Molakalmuru - Birur Section

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore, DRM Mysuru Rahul Agarwal and Principal Officers of SWR inspected several parameters key to safe running of Railways & upkeep of stations

Staff Quarters with modern amenities consisting 64 dwelling units and one park constructed at the cost of Rs.12 crores inaugurated at Chikjajur and Gang Tool Room for Track Maintainers dedicated at Molakalmuru and Chitradurga

Speed Trial conducted successfully between Molakalmuru & Talaku (36.3 kmph) clocking a speed of 110kmph

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway, conducted statutory annual inspection on Broad Gauge electrified Railway Line of Molakalmuru – Chikjajur section and Chikjajur - Birur Section over Mysore Division today (28.02.2021). The focus of Annual Inspection was mainly operational Safety of the Section. He inspected major and minor stations i.e., Molakalmuru, Chitradurga, Chikjajur, and Birur and reviewed the Division’s performance. He was accompanied by Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysore Division, Principal Heads of Departments, divisional officers and staff during the course of inspection.

S. P.S. Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer. Subba Rao , Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Hari Shankar Verma, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Jaypal Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, A.S.Rao, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, P. Raja Shekhar, Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, Rajneesh Gupta , Principal Chief Materials Manager, Alok Kumar, Principal Chief Security Officer Alok Kumar, Principal Chief Personnel Officer and other senior officers of South Western Railway and Branch Officers of Mysore Division were present

The team inspected Station working, Sanitation, water supply, waiting rooms, refreshment rooms, booking offices, Running Room, Route Relay Interlocking cabins, Crew lobby, at the Railway Stations and Quarters. Traction substation at Talaku was also inspected. The assets inspected by the team include Points & Crossings at Molakalmuru and Chikjajur Yards, Interlocked Level Crossing Gate No 45 between Talaku and Challakere Stations, Traction Sub-Station at Talaku, Curve No 13 and Bridge No 35 between Haliyuru - Chitradurga, Non-Interlocked Level Crossing Gate No 153 between Hosadurga-Ramagiri, Major Bridge No. 107, Station Master's Panel Room at Chikjajur and Birur Stations.

A speed trial was conducted between Molakalmuru and Talaku station clocking a speed of 110 kmph

During the course of inspection, GM Sanjeev Kishore dedicated the newly constructed 64 units Railway Staff apartments at Chikjajur Railway station equipped with all modern-day facilities He reiterated ensuring the wellbeing of staff. In addition to it, Electronic In motion Weigh Bridge with high accuracy and stability was inaugurated and commissioned at Chitradurga. A tree plantation drive along with PHODs was also organized at Molakalmuru.

Considering the importance of Track maintainers in ensuring safe running of trains and hardship being faced by them GM inaugurated the Gang tool room at Molakalmuru and Chitradurga stations later he interacted with them and assured all necessary assistance towards duty and in safe running of trains

Later, the General Manager inspected Major Bridge No.107 between Chikjajur and Birur station and instructed officials to ensure the maintenance of critical assets of Railways like bridges are done as per standard protocol. The commitment for zero accidents is underlined by checking all safety related assets.

Sanjeev Kishore also interacted with representatives of elected members, local residents and also representatives of various organization and discussed various items related to stoppage of express trains at Challakere and Talaku stations and also requested to provide a through foot over bridge connecting the adjacent localities at Molakalmuru and Talaku stations. It was informed to public that Railways will look into this and all request will be addressed suitably.

During the course of inspection, the General Manager also declared cash awards to outstanding employees.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:48 PM IST