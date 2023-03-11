GM-ECR reviewed construction projects related coal loading

General Manager reviewed the progress of projects related to coal loading and coal connectivity

A review meeting on the progress of construction projects related to coal loading and coal connectivity was organized today on 09.03.2023 under the chairmanship of Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway, in the auditorium of Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Dhanbad. In this review meeting, issues related to development of infrastructure like new siding, new line, doubling, ROR for smooth transportation of coal from coal mines to power houses and faster supply of coal to power houses were discussed.

During the meeting, mainly 160 kms important from the point of view of providing coal connectivity. The work progress of projects like long Ramna-Singrauli doubling, Tori-Shivpur third line (41.5 km) and Mirpur-Jharkhos doubling were reviewed and problems coming in the way of timely completion of these projects were discussed. Along with this, the loading of other materials was also discussed during the meeting.