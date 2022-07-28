GM ECR inspects Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Division and Dhanbad Division

Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway inspected various railway sections, under construction railway bridges etc. of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Division and Dhanbad Division on July 25, 2022.

The General Manager first inspected the various aspects related to safety on the railway track at Dehri on Sone. After this, he thoroughly inspected the electronic interlocking work of Bagaha Bishunpur station on Sonnagar-Garhwa railway section. During this, other high officials including Divisional Railway Manager of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Division were also present.