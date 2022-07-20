e-Paper Get App

GM ECR inaugurates 'Azadi Ki Rail Gaadi and Station' under AKAM

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 01:20 AM IST
article-image

Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway on July 18 inaugurated the Iconic week related to 'Azadi Ki Rail Train and Station' by lighting the lamp on 18.07. After this, a short film related to the freedom fighters Veer Kunwar Singh, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Khudi Ram Bose and Champaran Satyagraha associated with the selected six stations of East Central Railway was released, which was released at all the selected stations. will be broadcast throughout the week.

Additional General Manager Tarun Prakash, Principal Chief Personnel Officer JKP Singh and other Heads of Departments were also present on this occasion.

It is to be known that with the aim of taking the sacrifices and sacrifices of the freedom fighters to the masses, Indian Railways is organizing the Iconic Week from 18th to 23rd July, 2022.

