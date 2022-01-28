GM CR unfurls the National Flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day at the Central Railway headquarters, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 26.1.2022.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing the gathering conveyed warmest greetings to all railway personnel, their families and esteemed customers. He said that the past two years have been challenging period for mankind. He said that during the trying times, railway doctors, nurses and paramedics have put in selfless service to help railway personnel keep the wheels of railway rolling.

The General Manager said that many feats despite the covid pandemic was achieved in freight loading, parcel revenue and ticket checking and infrastructure upgradation on Central Railway. He also said that Central Railway is committed towards providing environment friendly transportation, passenger amenities, security and other areas.

Anil Kumar Lahoti congratulated Vandana Katariya, Central Railway Hockey player for the conferment with Padmaaward.

Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization inaugurated various facilities at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla and distributed awards to the hospital employees for their dedicated service.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:29 AM IST