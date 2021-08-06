GM CR reviews the suburban railway performance of Mumbai division and operations on Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway reviewed the suburban railway performance of Mumbai Division of Central Railway on August 4. Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and along with other senior officers gave a presentation on suburban railway. Anil Kumar Lahoti also held a meeting with Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Central Railway and officials of the operating branch, reviewed freight and coaching performance and issues related to them.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager apprised the General Manager about various issues like complex nature of suburban running where mail/express/special trains, goods trains are also run on the same corridor, punctuality, freight performance of Mumbai Division. He was also apprised about the two ghats which connect Mumbai across the Sahyadri range, various assets including loco sheds, car sheds, coaching depots, terminals, EMU rakes etc.

In spite of various issues, suburban punctuality over the years have increased from 86.88% in 2014-15 to 95.40% in the year 2020-21. Level crossing gates & trespass which continue to have a cascading effect and measures to improve the punctuality were also discussed. Passenger amenities which have been provided at all stations on Mumbai Division were also addressed. Goel said Mumbai Division is in the process of providing more lifts and escalators at the remaining stations gradually in phases. Various issues related to safety, security, infrastructure, monsoon updates etc were discussed in the meeting.