GM CR releases CR Achievement Booklet -2021-22

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway released the booklet on 'Achievements of CR in 2021-22' at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, S.K. Pankaj, Senior Deputy General Manager, Saket Mishra, Secretary to GM, Divyakant Chandrakar, Deputy General Manager, Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, and other officials were present on the occasion.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:46 PM IST