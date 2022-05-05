GM CR inaugurates New RPF barrack “ Vaitharana”

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway inaugurated the newly constructed RPF barrack“ Vaitharana”, Mulund at a function organized at the RPF Reserve Lines, Mulund on May 4, 2022. The newly constructed RPF barrack has the capacity to house 226 RPF Personnel and has facilities like, a Recreation room, Gymnasium, Modern kitchen and Dining hall. This new barrack can prove useful in case of any eventuality since it can accommodate enough force for providing required manpower.





Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:05 PM IST