GM CR inaugurates Integrated Cable Route Plan

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated the Integrated Cable Route Plan at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 05.04.2022.

B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, A K Shrivastava, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunications Engineer and other Principal Head of Departments were also present during the occasion. Divisional Railway Managers of all divisions also joined through weblink.

The General Manager said the Integrated Cable Route Plan, developed inhouse by the Signal and Telecommunication(S&T) department of Central Railway will eliminate the chances of cable damage due to excavation, thus minimizing train detentions, revenue loss and enhance line capacity and train movement. It is also a positive step towards better signalling, communications and safe running of trains.

Various types of cables are being laid underground along the railway track for working of Signal and Telecom equipment at stations, automatic sections and other railway installations. With modern signal and telecom technologies being adopted, the number and types of cables required to be laid has increased considerably. At the same time, cables are required to be laid all along the track continuously.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:47 AM IST