GM Central Railway presents National Railway Awards to Central Railway awardees

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway presented “The National Railways Award” to 10 Central Railway awardees who were selected for the 66th National Railways Awards-2021 in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on March 14, 2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary work and a cash award of Rs.10,000/-. Vinod Oraon, Mate, Pune division, in course of duty noticed and alerted the authorities about a huge portion of embankment washed away due to floods and thus saved a possible catastrophe.

Arpan Kumar, Senior Divisional Engineer, Mumbai division, through his efforts ensured huge reduction in rail / weld fractures thus improving punctuality.

Sanjay J Nawani, Chief Office Superindentent, Headquarters, has played a key role in maintaining, revising and drafting SOP matters and various policies.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:14 PM IST