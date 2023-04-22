GM along with Central Railway Officials meet MPs of Mumbai Division

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway, along with Principal Head of the Departments & Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai, met Hon’ble Members of Parliament at “Chintan” Conference Hall, Central Railway Headquarters Building on 19.04.2023.

Hon’ble Members of Parliament Arvind Sawant, Manoj Kotak and Hemant Godse discussed various issues about development works on Mumbai division, passenger amenities, station improvement schemes, infrastructure works and various other issues on Railways with the General Manager, Central Railway & other officers.

Earlier, the General Manager welcomed the Hon’ble Members of Parliament with shawl and Shrifal. In his welcome address, Lalwani commended their cooperation and motivation in completing the projects and further said their guidance will serve the esteemed passengers with better amenities. Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, gave a presentation on achievements of Mumbai Division.