Glorious Gujarat: Bhuj-based Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum Listed Among UNESCO's World’s 7 Most Beautiful Museums

Gujarat has added a new feather to its cap, further boosting its global recognition and prestige. Bhuj's Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum has been listed as one of the world's seven most beautiful museums by the renowned Prix Versailles Award for Architecture and Design, presented annually by UNESCO. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat's global image continues to flourish. Smritivan becomes India's first museum to receive global acclaim for its adherence to local culture and environmental conservation. The recognition is a moment of immense pride for every Gujarati with CM Bhupendra Patel congratulating the entire team involved in constructing and managing Smritivan on reaching this significant milestone.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurated Smritivan Earthquake Memorial in 2022

On August 28, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Smritivan Earthquake Memorial in Gujarat, in memory of the lives lost during the devastating earthquake that struck Kachchh on January 26, 2001.

More About Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum

Smritivan embodies Kachchh's resilience against adversities—a tale of perseverance, a symbol of rebirth, and a testament to transformation. Envisioned under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Smritivan spans in an area of 470 acres on Bhujio Hill in Bhuj. Smritivan features the world's largest Miyawaki forest with 5,00,000 trees. The site includes 50 check dams adorned with plaques bearing the names of 12,932 victims of the earthquake as a mark of tribute. Other features include Sun Point, an 8 km overall pathway, a 1.2 km internal road, a 1 MW solar power plant, parking for 3,000 visitors, a restored 300-year-old fort, extensive tree plantation and electric lighting. The dedicated museum, spanning across 11500 sq m, offers insights about earthquake as one of the most devastating natural disasters, complemented by a special theatre that provides a realistic simulation using sound, light, and vibration to recreate the 2001 earthquake experience with a 360-degree projection.

Past Honours Won by Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum

- A' Design Award - Best International Exhibition Design Project

- SBID International Design Award - Public Spaces

- Red Dot Design Award - Brands and Communication Design

- Global Architecture Design Award - Platinum Award - Cultural Architecture

- CII Design Excellence Award - Spatial Design

- London Design Award - Platinum Award - Interior Design

- Global Architecture Design Award - Gold Award - Green Architecture

- Inavate APAC Award - Visitor Attraction

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, the government consistently aimed to elevate Gujarat’s cultural heritage and bring international fame to its historical landmarks. His initiatives under the motto "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" have already earned global recognition for Gujarat's Garba and Dhordo village in Kachchh district. On the bank of the Prime Minister's vision and the Chief Minister's leadership, the Statue of Unity, renowned as the world's tallest statue, has achieved global recognition. Smritivan Museum is the latest addition to Gujarat’s cultural and heritage destinations that have garnered global prominence.

Global Recognition for Garba of Gujarat and Dhordo Village of Kachchh

Last Year, Gujarat's Garba attained global acclaim. UNESCO designated 'Garba of Gujarat' as the 15th element on its Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity list. Additionally, Dhordo village in Gujarat's Kachchh district was awarded the title of 'Best Tourism Village' by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Who Receives the Prix Versailles Award?

Since 2015, the Prix Versailles Awards have been announced annually at UNESCO headquarters. The prestigious award honours exceptional architecture and design on a global scale. Categories span airports, campuses, passenger stations, sports facilities, museums, emporiums, hotels, and restaurants. In 2024, the museum category was introduced and its debut list has recognized Bhuj's Smritivan Earthquake Memorial as one of the world's most beautiful museums.

The Most Beautiful Museums in the World 2024-

A4 Art Museum, Chengdu, China

Grand Egyptian Museum, Giza, Egypt

Smritivan Earthquake Memorial, Bhuj, India

Simose Art Museum, Hiroshima, Japan

Paleis Het Loo, Apeldoorn, Netherlands

Oman Across Ages Museum, Manah, Oman

Polish History Museum, Warsaw, Poland.