Global Hospitals will be performing face transplants too

Organ donation has gained momentum in the country. Currently, a large number of people are coming forward to donate organs and save lives. Just like the liver, kidney, heart, lung, and pancreas, even face transplantation can also improve the quality of life of the patient. A face transplant is a potential treatment option for those with severe damage to their faces. During the face transplant, all or part of the face with donor tissue from someone who has died will be replaced to help you to enhance both appearance and functional abilities.

Unlike other organ transplants, a face transplant is not done for life-saving purposes, but it may intensely enhance one’s quality of life via influences on social interactions and build self-confidence. Self, partial, and complete face transplant surgery can be done based on the amount of damage to facial tissue. “The face is the most visible part of the human body. Hence having a normal or presentable face is a basic human requirement. Facial deformities can result in multiple problems - loss of identity, loss of confidence, loss of self-respect, loss of work, social embarrassment, and compromised personal life and relationships. Face transplantation will be carried out when one experiences severe trauma, thermal and acid burns, disease, birth defects, neurofibromatosis, and congenital tumors. It helps to improve chewing, swallowing, talking, and breathing through the nose to restore normal functions and aesthetics. The advances in reconstructive surgery and microsurgery have today made it possible to salvage complex injuries and reconstruct large tissue defects,” said Dr Nilesh G Satbhai, Head of Department - Plastic, Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery and Transplant Surgery, Global Hospitals, Mumbai.

Dr Nilesh added, “Face transplant has not yet been performed in India. This is a revolutionary surgery, which can have a life-changing impact on the recipient and his/her life. Face transplant is not a life-saving surgery. But it can be extremely essential to restore the quality of life. The most crucial factor will be the right patient selection. Face transplant is a technically challenging procedure and requires skilled expertise that we have at Global Hospitals.”

“The Plastic Surgery team at our hospital has been preparing for a face transplant for a long time. We have received a license for the face transplant procedure in September 2022. The team has gained extensive experience and successful outcomes in hand transplants. It is currently the leading and active program in Western India. The team has performed several cadaveric dissections to date to understand the technical details and intricacies of the procedure. Organ donation has always been a challenge. Hence, getting a face donation will be extremely challenging. It will require a brave decision by the donor family to donate the face of their dear one. The donor body will be covered with a 3D-printed mask to maintain the dignity of the deceased. We urge each and every one to come forward for even face transplantation just like other types of organ donations,” concluded Dr Vivek Talaulikar, Chief Executive Officer, Global Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai.