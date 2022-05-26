e-Paper Get App

Girl Empowerment Mission-2022 programme commences at NTPC Dadri

FPJ BureauUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 02:35 AM IST
The Girl Empowerment Mission-2022 (GEM) programme (May 23 to June 19, 2022) was inaugurated by Ms. Ankita Sharma, IPS, Add. Dy. Commissioner of police (G. B. Nagar) by lighting the ceremonial lamp. In her inaugural address Ms. Ankita Sharma lauded the initiative as a "brilliant idea." She further elaborated that in the past only academics was pursued as a means for better livelihood but in the present times children are encouraged to follow their passion and use social media as an effective platform to add impetus to their dreams. She also appreciated the initiative for including both academics and extra curricular activities.

