General Manager’s Safety Award for Eleven Staff of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 11 Central Railway staff i.e. three from Mumbai, two each from Nagpur, Pune, Bhusaval and Solapur Divisions. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of February 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 7.3.2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Surekha Waghmare, Pointswoman, Kurla, Mumbai while exchanging hand signal to Train no. 22222 up on 26.11.2021, saw smoke in the fifth coach of the train, immediately showed, red signal to the train and also quickly informed the Station Manager and ensured dousing off the fire at Dadar Station. The alertness of Surekha averted a possible untoward incident.

Mrutunjay Kumar Chowdhury, Loco Pilot, Panvel working in a Goods train on 29.01.2022, while entering Mahape loop line heard an unusual sound from a trolley, immediately stopped the Goods train. On inspection, found that the secondary suspension coil spring of the trolley was broken. Informed the concerned officials and separated the particular loco and sent it in safely operated speed for repairing. The alertness and cautious approach by Kumar averted a possible accident.

Pravin Tikone, Assistant Loco Pilot (Mail), Panvel, working in a Goods train on 29.01.2022, while entering Mahape loop line noticed unusual sound from a trolley, immediately stopped the Goods train. On inspection, found that the secondary suspension coil spring of the trolley was broken. Informed the concerned officials and separated the particular loco for repairing in a safely operated speed. Alert Pravin averted a possible accident.

Rahul Sahu, Assistant Station Manager, Ghoti, Bhusaval while exchanging Hand Signal to train no. 22538 on 27.01.2022, saw all Brake Pads of 8th & 9th coach grating the floor & creating smoke while on run. Immediately using Walkie-Talkie and informed the crew control to stop the train. Along with the train Guard, with the help of the fire extinguisher provided in the Pantry car doused the fire & smoke. Timely action by Rahul averted a possible accident.

Mukesh Kumar Chowdhary, Guard, Bhusaval while working on train no. 22538 received information through Walkie Talkie that all Brake pads of 8th & 9th coach of train no. 22538 are grating the floor & creating smoke. On receiving the message, immediately stopped the train and aided by the Station Manager used the fire extinguisher provided in the Pantry car doused the fire. His immediate action averted a possible accident.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:31 PM IST