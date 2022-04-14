General Manager’s Safety Award for Eight Staff of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to eight Central Railway staff i.e. two each from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur and one each from Bhusaval and Solapur Divisions. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of March 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 11.4.2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineer, Gopal Chandra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, A. K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Manoj Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:57 PM IST