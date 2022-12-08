General Manager’s Safety Award for 6 Staff of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 6 Central Railway staff i.e. 2 from Mumbai and 1 each from Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval and Solapur Divisions. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of October/November 2022 in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 05.12.2022. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of ₹ 2000.

*Mumbai Division*

Dinesh Chand Meena, Loco Pilot/Goods Kalyan/Mumbai Division and Sudhanshu Parashar, Assistant Loco Pilot Neral/Mumbai Division while working Train 52106 Up Matheran-Neral narrow gauge train on 30.10.2022 saw a piece of iron sleeper lying on the track between Aman Lodge and Water Pipe Station and brought the train to a halt before the obstruction by applying emergency brake. On moving forward after removing the obstruction from the track again saw some pieces of GI sheet, etc., the train was stopped again and the obstruction was removed after which the train moved towards the destination. Due to their alertness a potentially serious accident was averted. Dinesh Chand Meena, born on 15.08.1987 has put in 10 years of service in Railways. Sudhanshu Parashar, born on 10.06.1995 has put in 10 months of service in Railways.

*Pune Division*

Komal Astkar, Loco Pilot Pune/Pune Division on 20.11.2022, after passing Rahimatpur station while working train no.22685 Dn, heard unusual sound, stopped the train at next station Koregaon and informed all concerned. Rail fracture was found on examination. Due to his alertness a potentially serious accident was averted. Komal Astkar, born on 25.06.1978 has put in 20 years of service in Railways.

*Nagpur Division*

Nitish Adlak, Assistant Loco Pilot Amla /Nagpur Division on 07.11.2022, at Dharkhoh station, while doing duty on a banker standing in the loop line, saw the CBC coupling, of a wagon of a goods train standing on the main line, cracked and hanging slightly. He immediately informed all concerned. The goods train was dispatched after welding. Due to his alertness a potentially serious accident was averted. Nitish Adlak, born on 17.10.1989 has put in 5 years of service in Railways.

*Bhusaval Division*

Neeraj Kumar, Assistant Loco Pilot Bhusaval/Bhusaval Division on 05.11.2022 in train 18030 Up (Shalimar-LTT Express) saw smoke emanating from VPH attached to the engine during checking of loco after stopping at Nashik Road station, informed all concerned. VPH was detached from the train and fire was doused fire extinguishers in coordination with the station staff. Due to his alertness, the fire could not spread to other coaches of the train, thereby averting a potentially serious accident. Neeraj Kumar, born on 03.06.1985 has put in 6 years of service in Railways.

*Solapur Division*

Somnath, Technician, Wadi/Solapur Division during rolling-in-examination at Wadi station on 15.10.2022, found all wheels of brake van was skidding of a goods train, It was sent to sick line. Due to the alertness of Somnath a possible accident was averted. Somnath, born on 22.07.1968 has put in 28 years of service in Railways.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, D Y Naik, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.