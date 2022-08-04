General Manager’s Safety Award for 14 Staff of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 14 Central Railway staff i.e. 5 from Mumbai Division, 3 from Bhusaval Division, 3 from Nagpur Division, one from Pune Division and 2 from Solapur Division. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of July 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 01.08.2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Mumbai Division

Subodh Kumar Loco Pilot (Goods) Kalyan of Mumbai division, while on duty 11012 Kolhapur- Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express he noticed before Dadar Station that his train was going to CSMT but signal was wrongly given towards Dadar Terminus. He applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. His alertness averted a possible mishap. Subodh Kumar, born on 25.02.1981 and joined railways 15.06.2004. He lives at Badlapur with his wife, one son and one daughter.

Naresh Jaiveer, Track Maintainer, Bhiwandi Road, Mumbai Division during his duty he saw smoke in one wagon of a goods train. He immediately showed danger hand signal and stopped the goods train. He also informed all concerned and due to his timely action could avert a major possible accident. Naresh Jaiveer born on 08.02.1986 joined railways 10.08.2012. He lives at Kharbav with his wife, one son and one daughter.

P.B. Singh, Inspector RPF Thane Mumbai Division, information received that a tree branch fallen on track near Parsik tunnel. He sent 2 constables at the site. He also informed all concerned and due to his timely action could avert a major possible accident. P. B. Singh born on 23.01.1985 joined railways 22.04.2010. He lives at Mulund with his wife, one daughter and widow mother.

Murlidhar Sharma, Loco Pilot CSMT Mumbai Division while on duty saw a tree branch fallen on track near Parsik tunnel, applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. Due to his timely action could avert a major possible accident. Murlidhar Sharma born on 01.01.1968 joined railways 19.04.2002. He lives at Kalyan with his wife, one son, one daughter and widow mother.

Rahul Rai, Assistant Loco Pilot CSMT Mumbai Division while on duty saw a tree branch fallen on track near Parsik tunnel, applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. Due to his timely action could avert a major possible accident. Rahul Rai born on 30.10.1994 joined railways 08.06.2017. He lives at Kalyan with his wife, one daughter and widow mother.

Bhusaval Division

N.A. Mahajan Station Manager, Hirapur, Bhusaval Division, during his duty he saw smoke in one wagon of goods train. He immediately showed red signal and stopped the goods train. He also informed all concerned and due to his timely action averted a possible mishap. N. A. Mahajan born on 11.11.1988 and joined railways on 28.05.2009. He lives at Chalisgaon with his wife and 2 daughters.

Shi Neeraj Kumar, Track Maintainer, Pachora, during his duty noticed a weld fracture on track between Mahoji and Pardhade section. He also informed all concerned. Thus, his timely action could avert a major possible accident. Neeraj Kumar, born on 17.04.1990 and joined railways on 10.02.2016. He lives at Pardhade Khandwa with his wife and 3 sons.

Shi J.S. Patil, Loco Pilot Goods, during his duty near Dongargarh station, he dropped the pressure to control the speed of train but the train did not slow down. Then he applied emergency brakes and on walky talky instructed Guard to apply emergency brakes. His timely action could avert a major possible accident. J.S. Patil, born on 01.06.1973 and joined railways on 09.07.1996. He lives at Bhusaval with his wife and 2 sons.

Nagpur Division

Sunil Nandanwar, Loco Pilot, Nagpur of Nagpur division, while on duty felt a jerk between Metpanjra and Katol stations. He informed the Station Manager, Katol. His alertness averted a possible mishap. Sunil Nandanwar born on 25.05.1974 and joined railways 10.04.1996. He lives at Nagpur with his wife, one son and one daughter.

Shi Gautam Kumar, Track Maintainer, Taku, during his night patrolling duty he noticed that due to land slide water was flowing over the track at Kms 762/18-20 resulting in ballast washout for 40 meters. He also informed all concerned. Thus, his timely action could avert a major possible accident. Gautam Kumar, born on 12.11.1982 and joined railways on 07.07.2012. He lives at Taku Distt. Hoshangabad with his wife, one son, one daughter and widow mother.

Shi Anshul Sahu, Track Maintainer, Taku, during his night patrolling duty he noticed that due to land slide water was flowing over the track at Kms 762/18-20 resulting in ballast washout for 40 meters. He also informed all concerned. Thus, his timely action could avert a major possible accident. Anshul Sahu, born on 01.01.1996 and joined railways on 21.08.2019. He lives at Taku and not married.

Pune Division

Shi Yusuf Ali, Fitter-lll, Pune while on duty at Maintenance depot of EMU, he noticed a crack in axle box. He also informed all concerned. Thus, his timely action could avert a major possible accident. Yusuf Ali born on 15.08.1979 and joined railways on 07.07.2014. He lives at Dehu Road, Pune with his wife, 2 sons and widow mother.

Solapur Division

Shrikant Madhukar Edke, Trackman, Modlimb, during his duty between Modlimb and Pandharpur noticed a hammering sound in goods train and stopped the train with hand signal. Thus, his timely action could avert a major possible accident. Shrikant Madhukar Edke, born on 16.02.1988 and joined railways on 02.08.2012. He lives at Modlimb with his wife, one son one daughter.

Vishal Ashok, Keyman, Jeur, Solapur Division, during his duty noticed a weld fracture on track between Pophalaj and Jeur section. He also informed all concerned. Thus, his timely action could avert a major possible accident. Vishal Ashok, born on 01.07.1994 and joined railways on 05.01.2013. He lives at Solapur with his wife, one son and one daughter.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, D.Y. Naik, Principal Chief Safety officer, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Manager, Gopal Chandra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.