General Manager’s Safety Award for 11 Staff of Central Railway

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway felicitated 11 Central Railway staff i.e. 2 from Mumbai Division, 4 from Bhusaval Division, 2 from Nagpur Division, 2 from Pune Division and 1 from Solapur Division with Safety Award in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on June 4, 2024.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and cash of ₹ 2000/-.

Mumbai Division

1. Gautam Kumar, Section Engineer, Kurla Car Shed, during TI schedule inspection on 27.04.2024, in one of the units noticed a crack in the bogie head stock extending from three sides. Due to cracks in C channel welding, the coach was marked sick for major repairs.

2. Chandrashekhar, MCM/S&T, Vidyavihar, on 13.05.2024 while executing the work, noticed rail fracture at km 18/647-18/649 and informed S&T Controller and Section Engineer for immediate action. Due to his alertness a possible untoward incident was averted.

Bhusaval Division

3. Khushal Dattuji, MCM/C&W, Badnera, on 06.05.2024, during rolling in duty at Badnera yard, noticed hot axle in a wagon of train no. MFSG/BOXN/L and took immediate necessary action. Due to kis alertness a major accident could be averted.

4. Bhavana Amol Gajbhiye, Technician-II, Badnera, on 15.05.2024 she saw a bearing cup broken and grease leaking in a wagon of train number MFSG/Ld at Badnera station. That wagon was separated from the train. Due to her alertness a major accident could be averted.

5. Sandeep Shamrao Wankhede, Track Mantainer, Borgaon, on 25.04.2024 he saw a hot axle in train TPHS and immediately informed the station manager Borgaon. Thereafter the wagon was cut. Due to his alertness a major accident could be averted.

6. Siddarth Bhika Tayade, Keyman/Engineering, Mana, on 16.05.2024 a rail fracture was noticed between Kuram-Mana section on Up Road Km 645/25-27. He immediately protected the track and informed the concerned about it. Due to his vigilance a major accident could be averted.

Nagpur Division

7. Shivdayal Devrao Kapse, Technician-II/C&W, Amla, on 08.04.2024 during the rolling-in test of train no NBOX/E at Amla station, the bearing cup of the axle box of the wheel of a wagon was found broken and a hot axle was also found in it. That wagon was marked sick and detached from the load for wheel replacement. Due to his vigilance a major accident could be averted.

8. Shivesh K Meena, Assistant Loco Pilot, Nagpur, on 01.04.2024 while working on train no. 12721, primary suspension damper top right side fixing bolt was found broken in one of the wheels of the loco at Multai station. The loco was replaced at Amla. Due to his alertness, abnormal condition and its impact in the section were avoided.

Pune Division

9. Kaptan Singh, Keyman Track Maintainer, Bhilwadi, on 26.05.2024 he noticed a broken handle hanging on train no. JSWD and immediately informed Engineering Control through GPS. This was confirmed by Station Master Shindavane and the train was attended at Karad station and a possible accident was averted.

10. Ajay Kumar Modak, Assistant Station Manager, Loni, on 21.02.2024 while exchanging hand signals with train no. 11301, severe brake binding was observed in coach A/2. He immediately apprised the loco pilot of the situation by showing danger hand signal. The train was stopped between Uruli and Loni and the brake binding was rectified. Due to his alertness, a possible untoward incident was averted.

Solapur Division

11. Santosh Gadeppa Khandare, Track Maintainer, Boroti, on 04.05.2024 at KM 508/9-10 in DUD-BOT section, he noticed fire in wheel of a wagon of train no. UP BGK and informed SM/BOT on duty and during inspection at BOT station hot axle was found. Due to his alertness and dedication towards work a possible accident was averted.

The General Manager in his address congratulated the awardees and complimented them for their alertness and dedication towards their duties. He said that such acts of alertness and bravery will motivate others to sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, M S Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer, S S Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Rajneesh Mathur, Principal Chief Engineer, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Dharamveer Meena, Principal Chief Signal were present on the occasion.