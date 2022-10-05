General Manager’s Safety Award for 11 Staff of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 11 Central Railway staff i.e. 4 from Mumbai Division, 3 from Pune Division 2 from Bhusaval Division, 1 from Nagpur Division and 1 from Solapur Division. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of August/September- 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 03.10.2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Mumbai Division

• Mithun Kumar, Track Maintainer, Kalyan, Mumbai division, while on patrolling duty along with Hiralal, on 9.9.2022 in the Dombivali-Kalyan section, noticed a rail fracture at kms 51/14 – 16. He immediately waved a red signal and running towards an approaching Indrayani Express on the same track signalled the Loco Pilot to stop the train, while Hiralal protected the rail track, thus averting a major mishap. Mithun Kumar, born on 10.2.1999 has put in 2 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents and he stays at Kalyan.

• Hiralal, Track Maintainer, Kalyan, Mumbai division, while on patrolling duty along with Mithun Kumar on 9.9.2022 in the Dombivali-Kalyan section, observed a rail fracture at kms 51/14 – 16. He immediately supported the rail with a wedge providing protection to the Rail Track and alerted the concerned authorities while Mithun Kumar ran waving a red signal to stop the approaching Indrayani Express. A caution order was immediately issued, trains were regulated and major mishap was averted. Hiralal, born on 5.1.1996 has put in 2 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents, wife and daughter and he stays at Kalyan.

• Anuj Kumar Pandey, Deputy Station Manager, Monkey Hill, Mumbai division, on 27.8.2022, while commuting from Lonavala to Monkey Hill by a banker for his duty at Monkey Hill, noticed fire and smoke emanating from the 4th Coach of 12124 Deccan Queen due to brake binding. He immediately alerted the Loco Pilot and signalled him to stop the train at Monkey Hill where the fire was extinguished and the train departed after the Guard isolated the brakes. This alertness helped avert a major mishap. Anuj Kumar Pandey, born on 3.4.1991 has put in 5 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents, wife and he stays at Lonavala.

• Ranjit Sharma, Track Maintainer, Igatpuri, Mumbai division, while on night patrolling duty on 20.9.2022, observed that the brake van of a passing goods train was in a derailed state. He immediately alerted the Guard and averted a major mishap. Ranjeet Sharma, born on 31.12.1990 has put in 8 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents, wife, son and daughter and stays at Igatpuri.

Pune Division

• Rahul Shivaji Potfode, Gateman, Talegaon, Pune division while on duty at gate no 42 on 9.9.2022, noticed the iron hosepipe of Coach S-10 of 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express hanging loose. He immediately informed the on duty Station Master of Kamshet station where the train was stopped, it was put right and the train departed thus averting a possible mishap. Rahul Shivaji Potfode, born on 24.4.1984 has put in 19 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents, wife, son and daughter and he stays at Kamshet

• Sunil Vanjari, Pointsman, Kamshet, Pune division, while on duty as Gateman on 11.9.2022, noticed the air reservoir of the 11th wagon of a passing goods train hanging loose. He immediately informed the authorities and stopped the train. The said reservoir was put right by the Carraige & Wagon staff and a possible mishap was averted. Sunil Vanjari, born on 14.1.1975 has put in 22 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents, wife, son and two daughters and he stays at Pune.

• Ravi Kant Choubey, Train Manager, Pune division, on 7.7.2022, while on duty noticed a hot axle in the 32nd wagon of a goods train when it was entering Miraj station. He alerted the concerned authorities, the said wagon was isolated and the train departed. A possible mishap was averted due to his alertness. Ravi Kant Chaubhe, born on 22.2.1989 has put in 10 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents, wife, son, daughter and he stays at Pune.

Bhusaval Division

• Vijay Kashinath More, Safety Counselor (Traffic), Bhusaval, Bhusaval division on 30.8.2022, while on inspection duty on 12150 Danapur-Pune Express, observed an unauthorized person travelling with false identity in the Power Car of the train. He immediately informed the RPF and the imposter was handed over to the authorities at Manmad. He thus saved the loss to Railways due to the unauthorized travel. Vijay Kashinath More, born on 20.07.1970 has put in 31 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his wife, son and daughter and he stays at Jalgaon

• L N Pendharkar, Assistant Loco Pilot, Bhusaval division, while signing on and taking charge of duty on 9.9.2022 smelt something burning and saw smoke emanating from gear case 4. He immediately informed all concerned and inspection revealed that the two wheels of axle no 4 were not working. The loco was immediately isolated and sent to the Loco shed. This alertness averted a possible mishap. L N Pendharkar, born on 31.7.1994 has put in 1 year and 8 months of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents and he stays at Chandrapur.

Nagpur Division

• Murari Kumar Dubey, Pointsman, Bhugaon, Nagpur division on 31.8.2022, while exchanging signals on duty with passing goods train, noticed a hot axle in one of the wagons. He immediately gave a red signal and stopped the train. The said wagon was isolated and the train departed thus averting a possible mishap. Murari Kumar Dubey, born on 15.10.1989 has put in 7 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents, wife, son and daughter and he stays at Wardha

Solapur Division

• V V Adlinge, Train Manager, Daund, Solapur division on 1.9.2022, while on duty in Goods Train noticed a rail fracture at kms 282/9 – 283/0. He immediately alerted the on duty Station Master of Malthan station and averted a possible mishap. V V Aadlinge, born on 13.12.1982 has put in 20 years of service in Railways. His family consists of his parents, wife and 3 daughters and he stays at Daund.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, D Y Naik, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.