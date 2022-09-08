General Manager’s Safety Award for 11 staff of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 11 Central Railway staff i.e. 3 from Mumbai Division, 3 from Bhusaval Division, 2 from Nagpur Division, 2 from Pune Division and 1 from Solapur Division. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of July / August 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 06.08.2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Mumbai Division

Yogendra Singh Rajavat, Pointsman, Lonavala, Mumbai division, while on duty on 26.7.2022 in the Jamrung-Palasdhari section, saw fire in the brake van of train no 14805 Down caused due to brake binding. He immediately doused the fire with the fire extinguisher on hand and averted a major mishap. Yogendra Singh Rajavat, born on 8.4.1990 has put in 3 years of service in Railways and has a family of his wife and two sons.

Baban Appa Ugle, Track Maintainer, Vasind, Mumbai division, while on duty on 21.7.2022 as Keyman observed a rail fracture on the Kalyan-Shahad section. He immediately supported the rail with a wedge and alerted the concerned authorities. A caution order was immediately issued, trains were regulated and major mishap was averted. Baban Appa Ugle, born on 31.5.1977 has put in 14 years of service in Railways and stays at Kalyan with his wife and two daughters.

Roshan Patel, Technician, Kalamboli, Mumbai division, while on duty on 28.7.2022 at the Kalamboli yard observed a crack in the CBC coupler body of one BOST wagon during load inspection. The wagon was immediately isolated and a mishap was averted.

Roshan Patel, born on 05.2.1991 has put in 4 years of service in Railways and has a family of his wife, two sons and one daughter.

Bhusaval Division

Krishna Vanare, Master Craftsman, Carraige and Wagon Workshop, Bhusaval division, while on duty on 06.8.2022 during Rolling in examination of train no 12618 Up, observed broken primary outer springs of one coach at two places. He immediately informed the concerned authorities, the coach was isolated from the train and a mishap was averted. Krishna Vanare, born on 26.12.1963 has put in 34 years of service in Railways and stays at Bhusaval with his wife and son.

Nilesh Tulsiram Ingle, Assistant, Carraige and Wagon Workshop, Bhusaval division, while on duty on 06.8.2022 during Rolling in examination of train no 12618 Up, observed broken primary outer springs of one coach at two places. He immediately informed the concerned authorities, the coach was isolated from the train and a mishap was averted. Nilesh Ingle, born on 20.1.1993 has put in 3 years of service in Railways and stays at Shegaon with his wife.

Mohammed Idrish Sheikh Israil, Track Maintainer, Bhusaval division, while on duty as Gateman on 09.8.2022 observed smoke from the 26th wagon of a passing goods train. He immediately informed the on duty Station Master of Akola where the wagon was isolated from the train and a major mishap was averted. Mohammed Idrish Sheikh Israil, born on 25.4.1991 has put in 5 years of service in Railways and stays at Akola with his wife, one son and one daughter.

Nagpur Division

Sanjay Kumar Dongre, Goods Loco Pilot, Amla, Nagpur division, while on duty on 26.6.2022 observed that level crossing no 5 was open for traffic and a dumper was passing by. He immediately applied emergency brakes, brought the train to a halt and informed on duty Station Master of Ghoradongri. His alertness and presence of mind has helped avert a major mishap. Sanjay Kumar Dongre, born on 01.6.1971 has put in 22 years of service in Railways and stays at Amla with his wife and two daughters.

Vinod Kumar Meena, Keyman, Hiverkhed, Nagpur division, while on duty on 09.8.2022 during patrolling on the Varud-Morshi section at Kms 755/4-14, observed that the water level had gone beyond the safety mark due to heavy rains. He immediately informed the Gateman at Gate no 46 who in turn stopped an approaching goods train thus preventing a major mishap. Vinod Kumar Meena, born on 01.1.1986 has put in 10 years of service in Railways and has a family of his wife and two sons.

Pune Division

Shubhendu Tripathi, Deputy Station Manager, Kamshet, Pune division, while on duty on 10.8.2022, during exchange of signals, observed smoke emanating from the 11th wagon (from the Guard’s end) of a passing by Goods train. He immediately informed the Station Manager of Talegaon, where the train was stopped and it was found that the smoke was caused due to brake binding. This was subsequently released and the train moved further. This alertness helped avert a major mishap. Shubhendu Tripathi, born on 25.5.1987 has put in 4 years of service in Railways and stays with his wife.

Om Prakash, Deputy Station Manager, Kamshet, Pune division, while on duty on 10.8.2022, during exchange of signals, observed smoke emanating from the 11th wagon (from the Guard’s end) of a passing by Goods train. He immediately informed the Station Manager of Talegaon, where the train was stopped and it was found that the smoke was caused due to brake binding. This was subsequently released and the train moved further. This alertness helped avert a major mishap. Om Prakash, born on 09.3.1993 has put in 4 years of service in Railways and is a bachelor.

Solapur Division

Dilip Kumar, Pointsman, Bhigwan, Solapur division, while on night duty on 20.8.2022, during non-interlocking work observed that the wheel of the third coach of a passenger train was not moving. He immediately gave a red signal but since the train did not stop, immediately informed the on duty Station Master. The concerned authorities were alerted, the train was stopped at Bhigwan station and brake binding was detected. It was released and the train departed, This alertness and presence of mind of Dilip Kumar averted a major mishap. Dilip Kumar, born on 05.8.1987 has put in 10 years of service in Railways and stays with his wife, two daughters and one son.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Piyush Kakkar, Chief Safety officer, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Manager, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.