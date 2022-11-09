General Manager’s Safety Award for 10 Staff of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 10 Central Railway staff i.e. 2 each from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval and Solapur Divisions. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of September/October- 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 07.11.2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Mumbai Division

Guddu Kumar Singh, Track Maintainer, Karjat, Mumbai division, while on patrolling duty, on 4.10.2022 in the Bhivpuri-Karjat section, noticed a multiple rail fracture. He immediately informed the concerned officials. An emergency block was taken and the broken rail was replaced thus averting a major mishap. Guddu Kumar Singh, born on 20.1.1988 has put in 5 years of service in Railways. He stays with his wife and 2 sons at Bhivpuri.

Ashish Londhe, Electrical Signal Maintainer, Kurla, Mumbai division, while on duty, on 1.10.2022 in the Dadar-Kurla section, noticed a rail fracture at kms 13/227. He immediately informed the S&T control and the problem was attended to, thus averting a major mishap. Ashish Londhe, born on 6.5.1988 has put in 14 years of service in Railways. His stays with his wife at Badlapur.

Pune Division

Prashant Garud, Deputy Station Manager, Talegaon, Pune division, on 20.9.2022, during exchange of signals with a through goods train, noticed sparks under the engine. He immediately alerted the Station Master, Kamshet, where the train was stopped, inspected and a pipe was found hanging, which was attended to and the train departed. His act of alertness has helped avert a major mishap. Prashant Garud, born on 12.7.1988 has put in 4 years of service in Railways. He stays with his wife and he stays at Talegaon.

Pramod Devidas, Technician, Pune, Pune division, on 31.10.2022, during a rolling in examination, observed a broken outer spring in one of the coaches of Train no 11302 Up which was not clearly visible from outside. The concerned officials were informed averting a major mishap. Pramod Devidas, born on 16.12.1973 has put in 28 years of service in Railways. He stays with his wife and 2 sons at Pune.

Bhusaval Division

Raj Kumar Doman, Track Maintainer, Bhusaval, Bhusaval division, while on patrolling duty on 15.10.2022 observed a gap of 80 millimeter rail fracture at kms 434/26. He immediately protected the track and informed the concerned officials thus averting a major mishap. Raj Kumar Doman, born on 3.12.1962 has put in 38 years of service in Railways. He stays with his wife and 3 sons at Bhadli.

Vivek Kushal Prakash, Deputy Station Manager, Padli, Bhusaval division, on 14.9.2022, during exchange of signals with a through goods train, noticed a burning hot axle in one of the wagons. He immediately alerted all concerned, the train was stopped at Ghoti station, the wagon was isolated and then train departed. His act of alertness has helped avert a major mishap. Vivek Kushal Prakash, born on 14.6.1999 has put in just 1 year of service in Railways. He is a bachelor and stays at Nashik.

Nagpur Division

Kumari Sheetal Prakash Chavan, Assistant Loco Pilot, Nagpur, Nagpur division on 06.10.2022, while on duty on the mid-banker in the Narkhed-Darimeta section, noticed smoke emanating from the axle of the third wagon of the banker. She immediately alerted the Loco Pilot to stop the train. Inspection revealed a hot axle, the train was slowly and safely brought to Pandurna station where the wagon was isolated and the train proceeded ahead. Her act of alertness has helped avert a major mishap. Kumari Sheetal Prakash Chavan, born on 15.6.1996 has put in 3 years of service in Railways. She is unmarried and stays at Nagpur.

Vinod Dayaram, Track Maintainer, Amla, Nagpur division, while on patrolling duty on 20.8.2022 in the Jaulkheda-Amla section, observed a broken rail weld at kms 878/19-20. He immediately protected the track and informed the concerned officials thus averting a major mishap. Vinod Dayaram, born on 3.6.1986 has put in 10 years of service in Railways. He stays with his wife, son and daughter at Betul.

Solapur Division

Ujjwal Vishwas, Deputy Station Manager, Dhalgaon, Solapur division, on 26.9.2022, during exchange of signals with a through goods train, noticed sparks in the brake van. Displaying a red signal, the train was immediately stopped and a flat tyre was noticed on inspection which was attended to. His act of alertness has helped avert a major mishap. Ujjwal Vishwas, born on 11.3.1990 has put in 5 years of service in Railways. He stays with his wife at Dhalgaon.

Nagnath Kunale, Track Maintainer, Kurduvadi, Solapur division, while on duty on 07.10.2022 in the Kurduvadi-Modlimb section, noticed a sparking brake shoe in the 15th wagon of a passing goods train. He immediately informed his gangmate working ahead, who stopped the train with a red signal. Inspection revealed that hay kept on the bolster of the wagon had caught fire due to brake binding. The fire was put out and a major mishap was averted. Nagnath Kunale, born on 5.6.1983 has put in 10 years of service in Railways. He stays with his wife, son and 2 daughters at Kurdu, Madha.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, D Y Naik, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Shishir Dutt, Chief Administrative Officer(Projects) and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.