General Manager’s Safety Award for 10 Staff of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to ten Central Railway staff i.e. three from Mumbai Division, two each from Bhusaval, Pune and Solapur Division and one from Nagpur Division. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of May 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 7.6.2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Abhay Goswamy, Loco Pilot (Shunter) and Abhishek Kumar, Assistant Loco Pilot from Kurla on Mumbai Division, while on duty of loco shunting heard some unusual sound, immediately stopped the loco. On thorough examining it was noticed that a broken water pipe was on track. It was immediately removed and thus averted a possible mishap.

Satish Kumar, Assistant Loco Pilot, CSMT, Mumbai Division while on duty on train No. 11059, one passenger pulled alarm chain and train stopped. But the coach in which alarm chain was pulled was stopped on Kalu river bridge. There was crowd in the train and it was difficult to climb. Even then he took the risk, got down and put right the alarm chain. Due to his timely action unwanted delay to train avoided.

P.P. Patharkar, Station Manager, Varangaon, Bhusaval Division, while on duty of exchanging signal with goods train noticed that a 10x4 feet of iron plate hanging outside the door of 10th wagon. He immediately stopped the train by showing danger hand signal and the said plate was removed with help of keyman and other staff after which the train left. Due to his timely action a possible mishap averted.

Mohammad Wasim, Track Maintainer, Pachora, Bhusaval Division, on 19.3.2022 while travelling on duty on 11120 Up Express noticed pole nos. 400/11 & 401/5 in slanting position. Immediately he informed the same to all concerned. His alertness and devotion to duty averted a possible mishap.

Mohammad Raja Aalam, Track Maintainer, Nagari, Nagpur division while on duty of gateman, noticed a hot axle in one wagon of goods train and immediately stopped the train with red signal. The Assistant loco pilot and guard confirmed that it was hot axle. The same was intimated to Station Manager, Nagari. The wagon was removed at station. Thus, his timely action could avert a major possible accident.

Rajeev Prakash, Loco Pilot, Pune, Pune division, while on duty noticed that near Hadapsar station seemed like starter signal was given. But after getting closer it was found that it was looking like glowing due to sun rays. His alertness averted a possible mishap.