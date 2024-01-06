General Manager Western Railway Released A Coffee Table Book Titled “125 Years Of A Timeless Legacy”

To mark the historic occasion of the completion of 125 years of Western Railway’s Headquarter building, WR has planned a month-long celebration in January 2024 which will include various events such as Exhibitions, Heritage Walks, Light & Sound show, Cultural programmes, etc. As part of this grand celebration, Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway released a Coffee Table Book titled "125 Years of A Timeless Legacy” alongwith Prakash Butani – Additional General Manager, Western Railway. This Book is an ode to our timeless and iconic edifice and the rich legacy of Western Railway associated with it.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur– Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Coffee Table Book traces the genesis of the HQ building in the year 1899 as the Headquarters of the erstwhile Bombay Baroda & Central India (BB&CI) Railway & thereafter as the Headquarters of Western Railway, since its formation in 1951 after Independence. This building has been witness to myriad events of the bygone era and also encapsulates the vibrant present. This Book is a visual journey through time showcasing different hues of this masterpiece, where each image unveils the rich heritage and the glorious past of this iconic building.