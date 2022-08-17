General Manager, Western Railway hoists National Flag On Independence Day & extends his greetings to fellow railwaymen

Independence Day of our beloved nation was celebrated on Western Railway with the National Flag hoisted by Prakash Butani - General Manager (In – Charge) of Western Railway. On this august occasion, he inspected the ceremonial parade of RPF and extended his greetings to all Railwaymen and their families. Kamlesh Butani - President of Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization (WRWWO) alongwith the executive committee members, Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and senior railway officials were also present on this occasion. At the outset, P C Sinha – IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway welcomed the General Manager on his arrival.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Butani, in his Independence Day Message, extended his best wishes & greeted the railwaymen on the momentous occasion of 75 years of our country’s Independence. He briefed the gathering about the achievements & milestones accomplished by Western Railway recently. The various events observed by Western Railway on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav were also enumerated. Butani while concluding his address, motivated the staff to reaffirm themselves to fulfill the aspiration of various sections of the society and pledge to serve them with integrity & dedication. Butani also congratulated P C Sinha – IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway for being awarded with the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. He also congratulated Rajeev Singh Salaria – Inspector & Kanwarpal Yadav –Head Constable for being awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Thakur further mentioned that on this august occasion, GM Butani presented Special Medallions to WR’s retired railway employees of 75 years of age & above. The Special Medallions were presented to Puran Singh, Retd. Dy. CPO who has represented the Indian Hockey team against Kenya in 1969-70 & coached the Indian Women’s Hockey team in Asian Games 1986, Seoul, South Korea, Gurubux Singh Gerewal, Retd. Sr. Sports Officer who has represented the Indian Hockey team against Kenya, Italy from 1963-68 and won the bronze medal at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, V.C. Eswaran, Retd. Chief OS has done various social service work, Shrikant Jayram Mahadik, Retd. Head Clerk who is a magician & ventriloquist and has represented WR in various Inter Railway Cultural Competitions, Ruki Srichand Ramani, Retd. Chief OS who is a radio & TV artist and has her poems published in Hindu Daily, Hindvari etc. and Ramesh Joshi, Retd. Cypher Inspector who has taken part in various cultural activities and is a side rhythmist in musicals.

On this occasion, a short film on Azadi ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations was presented which showcased several activities undertaken by Western Railway during the Iconic Week. This was followed by a Special Anthem Song titled, “Azad Hain Hindustan” which portrayed the glorious moments of our Independent & Dynamic Nation.

Thakur stated that on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, Kamlesh Butani - President of Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization (WRWWO) donated a Washing Machine to Jagjivan Ram hospital, Mumbai Central and Physiotherapy Equipment to Railway Hospital at Valsad. This was followed by the cultural programmes and Vote of thanks.