General Manager, SWR, Sanjeev Kishore felicitates staff for exemplary safety consciousness

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore felicitated the staff of SWR, who showed exemplary safety consciousness and displayed alertness in averting untoward incident.

On July 19, 2022, Atul B. Yadav, Helper of Carriage & Wagon Section at Castle Rock was travelling to Kulem by a goods train after finishing his night duty and going back home for rest. When the train stopped at Sonaulim station for crossing of another goods Train, he observed the passing train and noticed smoke on the wagon and immediately informed the Train Manager of the passing goods train to stop. His alertness and timely swift action averted a major Safety mishap.

On July 22, 2022, Bahadur Singh Shekhawat, Loco Pilot & Vikas Kumar, Asst. Loco Pilot from Krishnarajapuram, while passing Kamasamudram station, Vikas Kumar noticed spark from one of the wagons of a goods container train which was running between Bisanattam - Varadapur and alerted the loco pilot immediately who in turn informed the Station Master of Varadapur. Immediately the train was stopped and Hot Axle Wagon was detached from the train. The Loco Pilot & the Asst. Loco Piot extinguished the fire by using fire extinguisher and sand. Their alertness thus prevented a major Safety mishap.

On 16.07.2022, Ninge Gowda, Keyman of Gang No.5 of Hassan -Sakleshpur Section noticed smoke in the formation of a goods train in the section, informed the Gateman immediately and the same was conveyed to Station Master of Ballupet. The alertness of Ninge Gowda prevented a Hot Axle at the preliminary stage itself preventing major mishap.

On 24.07.2022, Amit Singh Chauhan, Station Master of Bedra Bommanahalli & N. Suresh, Pointsman of Bedra Bommanahalli noticed brake binding and informed it to the Loco Pilot to stop the train. Driver cum Guard checked and found the hot axle which was detached from the train. The timely action of the Station Master & Pointsman prevented a major safety mishap.

Undetected hot axles have the potential to affect smooth movement of the wheel and could result in a possible derailment.

Additional GM P K Mishra and Principal Chief Safety Officer Alok Tiwari have appreciated the alertness and prompt action by these staff. As the adage goes, ‘there is no safety device better than an alert railway-person’.