General Manager SWR inspects Carriage Repair Workshop Hubballi

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore conducted annual inspection of Carriage Repair Workshop Hubballi on March 19, 22 and inspected several safety and key parameters pertaining to POH (periodical overhauling) of ICF, LHB, MEMU, DEMU coaches. During his inspection he stressed upon safety, quality and training. During his course of inspection he inaugurated computer center consisting of 25 computers for the benefit Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana trainees and in house employees. The workshop has been offering skill development training free of cost to public/youth under RKVY.

He further inspected bogie repair shop, stores and interacted with staff regarding maintenance practice, implementation of fire safety measures etc.

He launched two newly installed machines,i.e. magnaflux testing machine of springs and axle journal turning and burnishing machine.

Further inspected MEMU electric section maintenance practices and different testing equipments.

GM/SWR has inspected He inspected the welding section and handed over ISO 3834 certificate to workshop.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:27 PM IST